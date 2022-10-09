Jan. 16, 1924—Oct. 2, 2022

UNION GROVE—Beulah Irene Rose, 98, passed away on October 2, 2022, in Union Grove, WI.

Beulah Irene Rose was born on January 16, 1924, to Clarence Vancil and Eliza Burchyett.

Beulah graduated from high school and enlisted in the Navy at age 19. As a member of WAVE she served in communications stationed in Washington, D.C. She made several moves around Wisconsin before finally settling in Union Grove. She started her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant and went on to work for Southern Wisconsin Center.

Beulah was best known for crocheting, sewing, cooking and shopping. She was a God-fearing woman who attended Church of God in Union Grove where she was a member and one-time president of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a Sunday school teacher for many years. Beulah was able to attend the Honor Flight in September 2010. She loved baseball and attending Brewers games.

Beulah is survived by her children: Phil (Cindy) Tully, Jan (Carol) Tully, Steven (Michelle) Tully, Roxanne (Tommy) Plunkett, and Chuck Thiele; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters: Lela, Norma, and Shirley; special friend, Mark Kretschmer; best friend, Jane Tuinstra; and friend, Stephanie Braun.

Beulah is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cossman; her son, James Tully; her parents; and her siblings: Cora and William.

Special thanks to Timber Oaks Assisted Living Facility and Allay Hospice Group for their kind care for Beulah.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home. Prayer service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Beulah will be buried with her husband, Bob, at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery at 11:15 a.m.

The family will use any donations to create a memorial in Beulah’s honor at Timber Oaks Assisted Living Facility where she was a resident for nine years.

