Beulah “Bee” Brost

March 3, 1928 – March 16, 2020

NEW BERLIN – Celebrating being called to heaven on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Born and raised in Stetsonville, WI. Most of her adult life she lived in Raymond, WI. Beloved Wife of Edward Brost. Dear Mom to David (Louise), Rod (Debby), Mark (Kathy), Craig (Nancy). Survived by seven Grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, along with relatives and friends.

Bee and Ed founded the Family Business in 1955, Allis Awning Windows, Doors and More. She enjoyed RV traveling with Ed, card playing, cats and Christmas brought her Great Joy. She was a Cub Scout leader for all four boys and a lifetime member of T.O.P.S.

Bee’s lifetime celebration was at Heritage Funeral Home in New Berlin on Friday, March 20th and was limited to immediate family, due to the ongoing circumstances.

Heritage Funeral Home

414-321-7440

