June 12, 1934—April 26, 2021
WATERFORD—Bettylou J. Guntharp, 86, of Waterford, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.
Born in Wayne, Nebraska on June 12, 1934, she was the daughter of George and Ella (nee Mades) Nau. Her early life was spent in Wayne, Nebraska until the age of 13 when she moved to Wisconsin. She attended Wilmot High School and on July 22, 1953 she was united in marriage to Cecil Guntharp. She has been a Waterford resident since 1997.
Betty worked as a secretary for Grove Gear and was a member of the Quilting Club and Ladies Aid at Our Savior Lutheran Church and The Harvest Club. She loved traveling and has been all over the world. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her children: Connie King and Linda Rayeske; grandchildren: Benjamin (Sarah) Rayeske, Nicholas Rayeske and Jennifer Rayeske; and cousin, Gary Nau. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Elaine Nau and son-in-law Randy Rayeske.
The family would like to thank the ICU doctors and nurses at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington for their care and compassion during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Services for Betty will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at 2:30 PM at Bristol-Paris Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held before the service on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.