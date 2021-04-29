June 12, 1934—April 26, 2021

WATERFORD—Bettylou J. Guntharp, 86, of Waterford, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Wayne, Nebraska on June 12, 1934, she was the daughter of George and Ella (nee Mades) Nau. Her early life was spent in Wayne, Nebraska until the age of 13 when she moved to Wisconsin. She attended Wilmot High School and on July 22, 1953 she was united in marriage to Cecil Guntharp. She has been a Waterford resident since 1997.

Betty worked as a secretary for Grove Gear and was a member of the Quilting Club and Ladies Aid at Our Savior Lutheran Church and The Harvest Club. She loved traveling and has been all over the world. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children: Connie King and Linda Rayeske; grandchildren: Benjamin (Sarah) Rayeske, Nicholas Rayeske and Jennifer Rayeske; and cousin, Gary Nau. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Elaine Nau and son-in-law Randy Rayeske.

The family would like to thank the ICU doctors and nurses at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.