BettyJane Klimek Nee: Lechner

RACINE—BettyJane Klimek passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018.
Born in Racine, to the late Frank and Susanna (Dresen) Lechner she had been a lifelong resident of Racine. Following graduation from Horlick High School, she worked at Rainfair for 13 years. During World War II she received a Red Cross award for rolling bandages for wounded veterans. She was united in marriage to Thomas Klimek at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They enjoyed time spent with family, gardening, fairs, events with choir members, and the Slovak Lutheran Society of which Betty was an auxiliary member. In their mid-60s they attended UW Parkside together. An active, lifelong member of her church, she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a member of the Board of Lay Ministry for many years. She loved cooking and baking for the church’s men’s dinners and was the cook for St. Paul’s Senior Center for many years. Her family treasures her old-time recipes to which she added her own personal touch. She was especially known for her beautifully decorated Christmas cookies. In later years she carefully organized her vast collection of verses and poems which she began collecting at age 11. She is survived by her children, Charles (Debra) Klimek, Karen (Don) Minski, Christine (Bernie) Buchman, and Cheryl (Tom) Svoren, grandchildren, Amy, Alan, Julie, Heather, Melissa, Rachel, John, Joey, Matthew, Steven, great grandchild Rylnn, many relatives, and friends. Betty was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. She’ll be sadly missed.
In addition to her parents, & husband Thomas, she was preceded in death by her siblings Alice, Charles, Frances, John, Arthur, Grace, & their spouses.
Funeral services conducted by Rev. John Bischoff will be held at 10:30 Friday, August 17, 2018 at United Lutheran Church 3825 Erie St. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. and 9:30-10:30 Friday at the church. Memorials to Lakeshore Resident Council or Senior Companion Program have been suggested.
Special thanks to the entire staff of Lakeshore Manor for their quality compassionate care, & Senior Companion Brenda.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.