BettyJane Klimek Nee: Lechner

BettyJane Klimek

Nee: LechnerRACINE — BettyJane Klimek passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018.

Funeral services, conducted by Rev. John Bischoff, will be held at 10:30 Friday, August 17, 2018 at United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie St. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials to Lakeshore Resident Council or Senior Companion Program have been suggested.

Celebrate
the life of: BettyJane Klimek Nee: Lechner
