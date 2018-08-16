BettyJane Klimek Nee: Lechner

BettyJane Klimek
Nee: LechnerRACINE — BettyJane Klimek passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018.
Funeral services, conducted by Rev. John Bischoff, will be held at 10:30 Friday, August 17, 2018 at United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie St. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials to Lakeshore Resident Council or Senior Companion Program have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.