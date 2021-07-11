Feb. 7, 1929 – June 3, 2021

RACINE – Betty Ruth DeFouw, 92, passed away on June 3, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee on February 7, 1929, daughter of the late Milton and Vera (nee: Andreae) Lang.

Betty worked for Multi Products until her retirement. She enjoyed crafts, friends, golf, music, casinos, and dancing. She adored her grandchildren and doted on them whenever possible. She will be dearly missed.

Betty is survived by her son, Tom (Karen) DeFouw; grandchildren: Lauren, Rachel, Matthew; sister, Doris (Bud) Griffin; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Howard DeFouw; sisters, Jean (James) Stark, Pat (Robert) Schaack; and brother-in-law, Gordon Griffin.

Interment services for Betty will take place on Thursday, July 15, 2021, 10:00 a.m., at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Dover.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000