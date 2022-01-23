Betty Rae Damm

Betty retired from the University of WI-Parkside in administration. Betty was also a gifted salesperson, selling fine jewelry at the Regency Mall for many years. She loved nature and the great outdoors. She enjoyed being surrounded by trees and lakes and loved exploring parks in both Wisconsin and Washington. Camping with her family was one of her favorite activities. In her younger days, Betty loved to "Scoop the Loop" through downtown Racine with her girlfriends; this is where she met her husband, Peter Damm. Betty was an avid cat lover, having owned and cared for cats her whole life. She was a natural caretaker, and she had many roles in her life as a loving mother, daughter, sister, wife, and friend.