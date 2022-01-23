July 30, 1951- Jan. 17, 2022
RACINE — Betty Rae Damm, age 70, passed away at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by family on Monday, January 17, 2022.
Betty was born in Racine July 30, 1951, to the late Warner and Jean Stewart (nee: Plant). She was a 1969 graduate of Horlick High School.
Betty retired from the University of WI-Parkside in administration. Betty was also a gifted salesperson, selling fine jewelry at the Regency Mall for many years. She loved nature and the great outdoors. She enjoyed being surrounded by trees and lakes and loved exploring parks in both Wisconsin and Washington. Camping with her family was one of her favorite activities. In her younger days, Betty loved to "Scoop the Loop" through downtown Racine with her girlfriends; this is where she met her husband, Peter Damm. Betty was an avid cat lover, having owned and cared for cats her whole life. She was a natural caretaker, and she had many roles in her life as a loving mother, daughter, sister, wife, and friend.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Lisa Damm of Seattle, WA; son, Peter Thompson (Nellya) Damm IV of Tacoma, WA; brother, Roger (Marie) Stewart; sisters: Sharon (Rick) Schneider, Sue (Vic) Rodriguez, Diane (Peter) Odders. Nieces, Nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her life-long companion, Peter Thompson Damm III. In accordance with Betty's wishes, cremation will take place. A celebration of life party will be held for her February 26, at her home in Racine. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Racine Humane Society. 262-554-6699. wihumane.org/contact/racine-campus.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000