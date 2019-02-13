Try 1 month for 99¢

Betty R. Warber

October 20, 1936 - February 10, 2019

RACINE - Born to eternal life February 10, 2019 at the age of 82 years.

Beloved wife of the late Rev. Richard A. Warber. Loving mother of Michael (Amy) Warber, Sherry (Michael) Erdmann, John (Therese) Warber, and Mary Beth (Eric) Stahlberg. Proud grandmother of Jennifer (Mathew) Neisen, Maryn Warber, Robert (Annie) Erdmann, Tricia (Karl) Stathakis, Carl Stahlberg, Rebecca Warber, and Jacklyn Warber. Dear great-grandmother of Samuel, Zachary, and Katelyn. Fond sister-in-law of Jack Warber.

Funeral service on Saturday, February 16, at 5:00PM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. 6705 Northway. Greendale. Visitation on Saturday from 3:00PM-4:45PM at church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Woman of the ELCA or the Hephatha Lutheran Church appreciated.

Max A. Sass Funeral Home

jerrywerth@maxsass.com

414-645-4992

