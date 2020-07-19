Betty Mae Guy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 19, 1920 – June 27, 2020

RACINE – Betty Mae (nee: Christopherson) Guy, 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 19, 1920, the daughter of the late Henry and Kathryn (nee: Smartz) Christopherson, Sr.

In November 1958, Betty was united in marriage to Richard M. Guy. She worked for Wisconsin Bell for over 37 years, starting out as a switchboard operator, and retiring from the engineering department. Betty was had a strong Christian faith. She enjoyed crocheting and listening to gospel music. Betty was an avid reader, and loved geography, traveling, and volunteering. Above all of that, she loved her children and babies.

Surviving are her daughters, Joan (Dean) Cepukenas, and Laurie Durksen; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Betsy (Rick), Rachel, Sarah (Mike), Jackie (Collin), Adam (Claudia), Jessica (Sam), Brian (Kristi), and Patti (Jim), nine great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, sister, Evelyn Dibble, and her longtime caregiver and friend, Mary Alice Woods. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard on June 24, 1995, son-in-law, Bryan Durksen; and her brothers, Robert, MacArthur, Henry Jr., and John.