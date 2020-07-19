Betty Mae Guy

November 19, 1920 – June 27, 2020
RACINE – Betty Mae (nee: Christopherson) Guy, 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 19, 1920, the daughter of the late Henry and Kathryn (nee: Smartz) Christopherson, Sr.
In November 1958, Betty was united in marriage to Richard M. Guy. She worked for Wisconsin Bell for over 37 years, starting out as a switchboard operator, and retiring from the engineering department. Betty was had a strong Christian faith. She enjoyed crocheting and listening to gospel music. Betty was an avid reader, and loved geography, traveling, and volunteering. Above all of that, she loved her children and babies.
Surviving are her daughters, Joan (Dean) Cepukenas, and Laurie Durksen; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Betsy (Rick), Rachel, Sarah (Mike), Jackie (Collin), Adam (Claudia), Jessica (Sam), Brian (Kristi), and Patti (Jim), nine great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, sister, Evelyn Dibble, and her longtime caregiver and friend, Mary Alice Woods. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard on June 24, 1995, son-in-law, Bryan Durksen; and her brothers, Robert, MacArthur, Henry Jr., and John.
A graveside service will be held at Graceland cemetery in Racine, WI on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Richard. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated.
Betty’s family would like to thank Mary Alice Woods, Hospice Alliance, and The Woods of Caledonia for their wonderful and loving care of Betty.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
262-632-4479
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.