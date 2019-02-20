Try 1 month for 99¢
Betty Mae Temple

Betty M. Temple

October 29, 1926 - February 18, 2019

Betty Mae Temple, 92, passed away peacefully Monday, February 18, 2019, at East Troy Manor.

Born in Racine October 29, 1926, to parents John and Caroline (Smith) Dykstra. Betty graduated from Wm. Horlick H.S. She was a bookkeeper for many years at Philips Bros. in Kenosha and then at Buy Right in Racine, retiring at age 84.

Betty is survived by sister, Eleanor Gojmerac of Madison, WI; brothers, Charles (Marilyn) Dykstra of Burlington, and Ernest (Sandy) Dykstra of Harper, TX. She's also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, husband, Dwight “Ike” Temple, brother-in-law, Walter Gojmerac and niece, Cathy Lorence.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 22nd, at Proko Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:45 p.m. Interment at Country Haven Cemetery in Racine.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Betty's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

