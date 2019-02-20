Betty M. Temple
October 29, 1926 - February 18, 2019
Betty Mae Temple, 92, passed away peacefully Monday, February 18, 2019, at East Troy Manor.
Born in Racine October 29, 1926, to parents John and Caroline (Smith) Dykstra. Betty graduated from Wm. Horlick H.S. She was a bookkeeper for many years at Philips Bros. in Kenosha and then at Buy Right in Racine, retiring at age 84.
Betty is survived by sister, Eleanor Gojmerac of Madison, WI; brothers, Charles (Marilyn) Dykstra of Burlington, and Ernest (Sandy) Dykstra of Harper, TX. She's also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, husband, Dwight “Ike” Temple, brother-in-law, Walter Gojmerac and niece, Cathy Lorence.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 22nd, at Proko Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:45 p.m. Interment at Country Haven Cemetery in Racine.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Betty's Online Memorial Book at:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.