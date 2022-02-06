April 29, 1946—Feb. 1, 2022

RACINE, WI—Betty M. Beyer (Sarge), 75, Racine passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at her home with her family and friends at her side. She was born April 29, 1946, to the late Rayburn W. and Viola (Janke) Kaufman. She graduated from Xavier High School and completed her education at UW-Oshkosh.

Betty started her career as an Art Teacher at Kimberly Schools and continued at St. Catherine’s in Racine for 36 years. At St. Catherine’s, she taught Ceramics, Jewelry, Photography, Weaving, Drawing, and Painting. During her teaching career, Sarge touched many lives and has kept in touch with many of her students.

She will be missed by her nieces and nephews: Karl (Marian) Kaufman, Kevin (Peggy) Kaufman, Jeff Kaufman, Dianne (Joel) Wieseckel, Jennifer (Jayson) Duffy, Scott (Patricia) Kaufman, Ashley Dolan; her brother Cal (Arlene) Kaufman; sister-in-law Donna Kaufman and her dear friend Sue Craanen. She is further survived by many other relatives. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husbands: Randy Sargent, Bob Aldert and Ed Beyer, her parents; brothers: Rayburn C. and Tom and a sister Joan.

The family would especially like to thank her best friend Sue Craanen for her caring friendship with Betty for many years and her kindness and advocacy for Betty during the last eight months when she was battling illness.

The family also wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to family and friends, Hospice Alliance and Home Instead for their support and prayers.

Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Per Betty’s request, she will not have a funeral.

Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Appleton in the spring with a celebration of her life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Betty suggested memorials to the Senior Companion Program, 5111 Wright Avenue, Racine, 53406, Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie 53158, St. Sebastian Church-Sturtevant or a charity of your choice.

