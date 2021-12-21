December 2, 1925—December 9, 2021

UNION GROVE – Betty Louise Seitz passed away at her residence on December 9, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born on December 2, 1925 in Fairmont, West Virginia, to parents Henry and Naomi (nee McIntire) Glover. Betty married the love of her life, her Marine, John Seitz Jr on July 1, 1953 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. In her early marriage, she worked for A&P Grocery. She managed Nimmo’s Shoe Store in Union Grove and retired from Nestles. Betty was a volunteer at the Union Grove Veterans Home and a member of Post 7924 Kansasville VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Betty really enjoyed baking treats for her family and sewing handmade quilts for all of her grandchildren and lap blankets for the veterans Home. John and Betty loved traveling together, visiting most of the United States.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years John Seitz Jr.; her children: John III (Kathleen) Seitz and Rita (Allen) Kerkman; grandchildren: Ross Kerkman, Devon (Ariel) Seitz, Kelsey Seitz (Gordon McGrath), Eric Kerkman who shared a birthday with grandma, Grant (Desiree’) Seitz, Tyler Kerkman; great-grandchildren John Seitz, Joseph Seitz and Rhett Seitz; brothers-in-law: Eugene Seitz, Tom (Linda) Seitz and sister-in-law Eunice Glover. Her lifelong friend Evelyn Thom, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws; her brothers: James and Fred Glover and her brothers and sisters-in-law: Shirley (James) Steinhoff, Pat(Don Raycher), Charles Fugett, Nancy Seitz, Doris Glover, Connie Glover.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S Colony Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182. Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 12:00 PM.

The family of Betty would like to express a special Thank You to Compassus Hospice and their very caring and compassionate nurse Anthony, and Chaplain Paul.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

