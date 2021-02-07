RACINE — I want to share my story. I’m Betty Louise Beadles. I was born at home 93 years ago to W. Arther Ernst and Nancy (Webster) Ernst. I was the middle child with an older brother, Art Ernst Junior, and younger sister, Joyce (Ernst) Newman. All those years ago it was a simpler life and a great time to be a child. My high school years were full of fun, and I formed life-long friendships. Friends would describe me as wise, sarcastic, and I tell it like a lady.

I married Charles (Bud) Lowell Beadles, and we had one daughter, Kimberly Ann Lesch. Kim is married to David Lesch.

My two grandchildren, Jason Swanson (married to Cathie Lenegar) and Stacey Swanson Houck (married to Jeff Houck) brought a whirlwind of activity to my life. I was very blessed to be a part of everything they enjoyed. They gave me great-grandchildren, Holley Swanson, Ella Houck, and Greta Houck. I even have a great-great-granddaughter, Mila Brazhnikov, who is Holley’s daughter.

Everyone always mentions all the gatherings around my kitchen table. My table was a hub for all conversations with loved ones and friends. I was so very lucky to have such a large group of friends, family, and neighbors that visited so often. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the enrichment that you brought to my life.