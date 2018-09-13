October 24, 1928—September 10, 2018
JANESVILLE—Betty Loretta Wellspring, age 89, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital and was born into eternal life on September 10, 2018.
She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on October 24, 1928. We always joked she was older than sliced bread, because she was. She was united in marriage to George Paulos, the love of her life, and they spent over 30 years together, until his untimely passing. She was lucky to find another love with Donald Wellspring, and they were united in marriage until his passing as well.
She loved to talk about her days as a switchboard operator at Hamilton Beach. She also worked on the line at Andis Clippers for many years. She was a hard worker, and always helped others as often as she could.
Surviving is her beloved daughter, Sandra (Bodnar) Hurtt, who has been her primary care provider for the past several years. During that time, they were able to grow as great friends, enjoying dinners out, drinks on the patio, cards in the kitchen and everything in between. Her passing will leave a great void. She is also survived by her grandchildren Laura (Lyle) Torres and Andrew Bodnar, great grandchildren, Roman Arneson, Ryann Arneson, Kayla Arneson, David Salas, Grace Salas, Celese Salas, Taylor Bodnar, Jordan Bodnar, Jesse Salas, Lacy Salas, Heather Salas, Triston Torres and Trina Tores and her great-great grandchildren, Lily Arneson, Mason Arneson and Levi Torres. She is also survived by many cousins, extended family and friends.
She loved going to the casino, watching old movies and playing cards, even though everyone that has ever played cards with her swears she cheated often, she would always laugh and argue otherwise. She loved having family gatherings and just visiting. She will be sadly missed by many, but her smile and laughter will be memories we can all carry with us.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bertha and Charles Micheals, and her sister, Sharon Rosman.
John 14:1-4 ‘Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way to where I am going.’ She has room and a place and is now at peace in heaven.
We do want to extend a special thank you to Dr. Bamrolia, Dr. Kosack and Dr. Green, and to the rest of the medical staff at Mercy Hospital in Janesville for being so kind and supportive and for providing such great care of our loved one during this difficult time. She was kept comfortable and was cared for with dignity and respect, which meant a lot to her family.
Funeral services for Betty will be held at Sturino Funeral home on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Following services she will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time.
