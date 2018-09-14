October 24, 1928—September 10, 2018
JANESVILLE—Betty Loretta Wellspring, age 89, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital and was born into eternal life on September 10, 2018.
Funeral services for Betty will be held at Sturino Funeral home on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Following services she will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.