Betty Loretta Wellspring

October 24, 1928—September 10, 2018

JANESVILLE—Betty Loretta Wellspring, age 89, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital and was born into eternal life on September 10, 2018.

Funeral services for Betty will be held at Sturino Funeral home on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Following services she will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time.

Celebrate
the life of: Betty Loretta Wellspring
