Apr. 24, 1930 – Apr. 12, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—Betty L. Stockwell, age 92, entered into eternal life on April 12, 2023, at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine, Wisconsin.

Betty was born on April 24, 1930, in Clinton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Mildred (nee Chamberlain) Stockwell and Lynn D. Stockwell, both deceased.

Betty moved with her parents to Racine in 1943 and has been a resident here since then. After she enlisted in the United States Air Force, she was employed by S.C. Johnson Wax, Inc. She retired in 1987 but remained active with friends and family.

Betty is survived by her brother, Adelbert Stockwell; and nieces: Sandra Stockwell, Jennifer Connelly, Margaret Fett, and Pamela VanAlstyne. Betty is also survived by many wonderful friends who cared very deeply for her. Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Lynn D. Stockwell, Jr, and sister-in-law, Beverly Stockwell.

Private services and inurnment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

Family and friends would like to express their appreciation to staff members at Ridgewood Care Center for the exceptional care given to Betty during her confinement.

WILSON FUNERAL HOME

1212 LATHROP AVENUE

262-634-3361