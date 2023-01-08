RACINE—Betty L. (Barth) Breiwick, 94, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023.A memorial visitation for Betty will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd, Racine, WI 53406. Funeral Services for Betty will held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.