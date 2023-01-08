 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty L. (Barth) Breiwick

RACINE—Betty L. (Barth) Breiwick, 94, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023.A memorial visitation for Betty will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd, Racine, WI 53406. Funeral Services for Betty will held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

Complete obituary information will be made available in Sunday, January 15th edition of the Racine Journal Times.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purathstrand.com

