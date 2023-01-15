Aug. 11, 1928—Jan. 2, 2023

Betty L. (Barth) Breiwick, 94, passed away with her children by her side Monday, January 2, 2023, at her assisted living residence. Betty was born in Prairie du Chien, WI on August 11, 1928, to Gordon and Unnie (Kvigne) Aspenson. She was a La Crosse Central graduate (1946) and went on to graduate from the Lutheran Bible Institute – Minneapolis, MN (1949) and Hartnell College – Salinas, CA (1952). After completing her education, she was employed as a parish worker in Faribault, MN, Milwaukee, WI and Minneapolis, MN throughout the mid to late 1950s.

Betty was united in marriage to Donald Barth in La Crosse, WI on October 4, 1958, and remained married until his death in 1993. On November 22, 2003, Betty was married to Stanley Breiwick in Racine, WI.

Betty’s passions in life were centered around faith, family, and friends. She demonstrated her genuine commitment to her faith by serving her church in numerous capacities. As a tribute and an interest in her Norwegian heritage, Betty spent the past 32 years as an active participant in the Sons of Norway. One element of the Norwegian culture that brought Betty immense enjoyment was that of baking, preparing, and sharing many of the Norwegian delights.

When it came to friends and family, there are many descriptive words that come to mind; welcoming, caring, thoughtful, appreciative, mindful, and attentive to list a few. It was Betty’s innate mission to ensure everyone felt welcomed, included, and comfortable in any type of setting.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Deanna Barth of Franklin, WI; son, Joel Barth of Nekoosa, WI; stepchildren Stan (Karen) Breiwick of Racine and Linda (Dave) Matzke of Horseshoe Bay, TX. Betty is further survived by nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by husband, Donald Barth; husband, Stanley Breiwick, and brothers: Gilman (Katherine) Aspenson, Laverne (Bonnie) Aspenson, and Howard (Patricia) Aspenson.

In concert with her selflessness and thoughtfulness for others, Betty has donated her remains tofurther education and research at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church or NORDLYSET 5-183 which represents and supports Betty’s Sons of Norway Lodge.

A memorial visitation for Betty will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd, Racine, WI 53406. Funeral Services for Betty will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

