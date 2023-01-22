 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty L. (Barth) Breiwick

Betty L. (Barth) Breiwick

Betty L. (Barth) Breiwick, 94, passed away with her children by her side Monday, January 2, 2023, at her assisted living residence.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Deanna Barth of Franklin, WI; her son, Joel Barth of Nekoosa, WI; her stepchildren: Stan (Karen) Breiwick of Racine and Linda (Dave) Matzke of Horseshoe Bay, TX.

A memorial visitation for Betty will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd., Racine, WI 53406. Funeral Services for Betty will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purathstrand.com

