May 17, 1945—July 29, 2021

RACINE—Betty Jo Brown-Winterle (nee: Larson) was born to eternal life at the age of 76 on July 29, 2021. Beloved wife to Wally for 19 years. Loving mother to Tracy (Nick) Arneson and Paul (Mary) Brown. Loving sister to Bruce (Donna) Larson, Robert (Dorothy) Larson and William (Michelle) Larson. Beloved grandma to Everett (Gabrialla), Betty (James), Raquel (Andrew), Michelle, Gabriela (Danny), Stephen, Carolyn, Estella and Christopher. Loving great-grandma to Kalani and Amos.

Preceded in death by her parents: Stanley and Georgia Larson and her dogs: Duffy, Clancey, Maggie and Lucy. Further survived by many other family, friends and her dog, Ruthie.

Funeral Service will take place Friday, August 6. 2011 at SUNSET OPTIONS FUNERAL HOME, 904 E. Rawson Ave., Oak Creek at 1PM. Family will greet guests from 11AM until the time of service. For further life story of Betty and to leave condolences visit sunsetoptions.com.