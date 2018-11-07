Betty Jean Hicks Nee: Stuckey

February 11, 1939—November 3, 2018
RACINE—With her family by her side, Betty Jean Hicks, age 79, was called home peacefully on Saturday, November 3, 2018.
Betty was born in Itta Bena, MS on February 11, 1939, daughter of the late Henry and Ida (nee: Allison) Stuckey, Sr.
Betty accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was a member of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Racine; where she served on the Mother’s Board; and she was a former First Lady of Little Sister Baptist Church in Avon, Mississppi. On August 16, 1963, she was united in marriage to Reverend Nathaniel Hicks. Their union of 55 years paved the way for opportunities and adventures that couldn’t be contained to just one place. Before coming to Wisconsin, they lived in Mississippi, Texas, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. Betty had a “green thumb” and was passionate about her plants. She could make anything grow. But she will be best remembered for her legacy of love. She often said, “you can catch more flies with honey”; and proved herself to be a “sweet” lady. She was passionate about children; all children had a special place in her heart, no matter who they belonged to. Betty had a great love and devotion to her family. She made each of her 13 grandchildren believe that they were her favorite. She was a matriarch who loved many generations of her family through good and bad times. Her gift to love people extended well beyond those who were related to her. She opened her heart to people and was blessed with a huge following who affectionately looked on her as their mom, grandmom, or aunt.
Betty will be dearly missed by her husband, Nathaniel; children, Yvonne George, Charles (Carolyn) Lott, Glenn Lott, Carleen Price, Patricia Hicks-Hudson; her 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; brothers, James Stuckey, Henry Stuckey, Jr.; sisters, Mozell Lawrence, Laura Andersen, Glenda Stuckey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Annette Lott, her step-son, Joe Hicks, her father, Henry Stuckey, Sr., her mother, Ida Stuckey, sisters, Mazell Hicks, Betty Lucille Stuckey, Linda Lowery, and Mary Jones; and her grandson, Jasmond George.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 9, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 1529 North Wisconsin Street with Rev. Roy Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST RACINE, WI
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
