November 6, 1924—December 24, 2018
RACINE—Betty Jean Goebel, 94, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018, in Brookside Care Center in Kenosha.
Betty was born in Iowa on November 6, 1924, the daughter of the late Joseph and Willadean (nee: Clark) Ayers.
On September 7, 1946, in St. Edward Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Gordon “Gordy” Goebel, who preceded her in death on August 23, 2004. Betty was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, a longtime member of the Jim Beam Club, and could be found anywhere there was a good card game going.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jackie Goebel; granddaughter, Nicole Jax; great-grandson, Aiden Jax; sister, JoAnne Quinn; brother and sister-in-law, John and Bonnie Ayers; brother-in-law, Bob Reilley. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Goebel, granddaughter, Tracy Jax, sister Rose Reilley, sisters, Patti Boehme, and Mary DuMont; brother, Jerry Ayers; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane and Bob Westrich.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., on Saturday, December 29th, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Private family entombment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.