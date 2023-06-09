March 27, 1927—June 7, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mrs. Betty Jean Costabile, 96, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Betty was born on March 27, 1927, the daughter of the late Archie B. and Anastasia (nee Adam) Cole. On June 26, 1948, she married Joseph A. Costabile at Holy Name Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2000.

Betty was a member of Sacred Heart Church since 1953, where she served on the first Parish Council. She was a dedicated member of The Daughters of Isabella and The Wisconsin Council of Catholic Women since the age of 18. She was a life-member of the Salvation Army Board of Advisors and served on the Racine County Commission on Aging and Disability Resource Center. She retired from the Johnson Foundation in 1994 after 23 years of service.

She is survived by three of her four children: John A. (Jeanne) Costabile, Susan E. Costabile both of Racine, Carol (Robert) Thiel of Mt. Pleasant and the late Thomas J. (Lori) Costabile of Union Grove. She also leaves twelve grandchildren, and twenty-two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Tom; four brothers and four sisters.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (2201 Northwestern Ave) on Monday, June12, 2023 for a visitation from 9:30 -11:00 a.m. A service celebrating her life and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Her interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in Caledonia. Memorials have been suggested to St. Monica’s Assisted Living.

