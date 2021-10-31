 Skip to main content
Betty Jean Cihler
RACINE—Betty Jean Cihler, 89, of Racine, passed away in Ascension-All Saints on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The celebration of her life will, be held in the funeral home on Friday, November 5, at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

