Betty Jane Zahalka
May 3, 1921—March 13, 2021

RACINE—Betty Jane Zahalka passed Friday March 13, 2021.

Betty was born in Racine on May 3, 1921 to Ladis and Frances (nee Gondert) Zahalka. Betty was a lifelong member of St. John Nepomuk Church attending grade school there and Horlick High School. After graduation, Betty worked in the office of Western Publishing for 42 years.

Betty is survived by loving nieces and nephews: Bonnie (Bob) Kroes, Margaret Zahalka, Casey (Léo) Zahalka-Salazar, Bill (Amy) Zahalka, Donna (Tad) Harvey, James (Catherine) Zahalka, John Zahalka, Richard (Joan) Zahalka. Very dear and care giving grand nieces and nephews, Doug and Penny Kroes, Terry and Kenny Uniewski, and other loving grand and great nieces and nephews. Good loving and care giving friends Joseph Johnson Jr., Rita and Ed Doonan and their children Erin and Joe. Marilyn Somers who always got Betty to Mass on time. She was preceded in death by her parents Ladis and Frances Zahalka; sister:s Cleo, Marcile Zahalka, Gwen (Larry) Bukacek; brothers: Ladis (Ann) Zahalka, Bill (Mary Jo) Zahalka, Don (Jeanne) Zahalka; very dear nephew Larry (Mary) Bukacek; dear cousin, June Gondert Peterson.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St John Nepomuk Church, 1903 Green Street, with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery on Kinzie Ave. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. John Nepomuk Church.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences towww.meredithfuneralhome.com.

