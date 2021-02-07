1923—2021

Betty Jane Young, age 97, died on Saturday, January 30th at Lakeshore Assisted Living in Lac du Flambeau, WI.

Betty was born on July 19, 1923 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Victor and Emma (nee Winkleff) Anderson. She married Edward Young on August 14, 1943 and moved to Racine and then to Minocqua in 2010.

Betty was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church sewing group and loved cooking for her family, traveling, and spending time at their summer home in Fox Lake, WI.

She is survived by her daughters Jean Young Hansen and Mary (William) Young Madsen and by grandchildren Mike (Lisa) Madsen, Kate (Dan) Campo, Christopher Petersen, Scott Petersen and Jill (Trent) Cripe and by great grandchildren Sydney and Roman Campo and by Autumn and Adelynn Madsen and Emma and Alaina Cripe.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, parents Victor and Emma Anderson and by her son Michael on November 11, 1969.

As per Betty’s request, a private family funeral service will be held at a later date.

Special thank you to the staff at Lakeshore Living for their care and support.

