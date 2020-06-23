Betty Jane Sullivan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1930-2020

Betty Sullivan, 89, of Racine, passed away at her residence on Friday June 19th after a yearlong battle with cancer and stroke.

Born in Oshkosh on Nov 19th 1930 where she attended schools, she was the daughter of Viola and Henry Treichel.

On Feb. 18th 1950 she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart David L. Sullivan in Oshkosh.

They moved to Kenosha shortly thereafter raising their family. She was a secretary at Ladish Tri- Clover, retiring in 1988 after 20 yrs.

Betty and Dave enjoyed their retirement between Kenosha/Elmwood Park Wisconsin and Sarasota Fl. Betty enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafting, golfing, playing cards, traveling and spending fun times with her many friends and family. Family was a very important part of her life, she loved to cook and bake for, and with, her family and friends.