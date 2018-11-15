Try 1 month for 99¢
Betty Jane Schuckman

February 28, 1928—November 13, 2018

BURLINGTON—Betty Jane Schuckman, 90, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Pine Brook Pointe.

Born in Milwaukee on February 28, 1928, she was the daughter of Albert and Susan (nee Henk) Kramer. She spent her early life in Milwaukee where she attended West Division High School.

On February 15, 1947, at St. Michael’s in Milwaukee, she was united in marriage to Gilbert Leonard Schuckman. Following marriage they made their home in Milwaukee before moving to Racine County in 1961. Gilbert preceded her in death on November 4, 1997.

Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, gardening and bingo. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty had been a Burlington resident since 1980.

Betty is survived by her children, Thomas (Loretta) Schuckman, Albert (Colleen) Schuckman, Linda (Tom) Breuer and Susan (Gino) Wright; grandchildren, Barbie, Sarah, Steve, Bill, David, Emily, Kent, Jacque, Gabriell, James, Brian, Jon, Joe and Daniel and great grandchildren, Tyger, Mia, Grace, Stella, Leopold, Ethan, Rebel, Jaden, Wyatt, Calvin, Angel, Grabrielle, Karsten, Layton and Aaliyah. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Denise-Joy Erwin, grandson, Andy Schuckman, 2 brothers, Albert and Ted Kramer and sister, Lucille (nee Kramer) Erner.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Brook Pointe for their wonderful care.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

