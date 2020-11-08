 Skip to main content
Betty Jane Menden (nee Miller, Bayer)
FOND DU LAC (FORMERLY OF RACINE) – Mrs. Betty Jane Menden (nee: Miller, Bayer), 95, passed away at Adelaide Place in Fond du Lac on November 1, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, a private burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. The family is planning a celebration of her life next summer. Memorials have been suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

