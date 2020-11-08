FOND DU LAC (FORMERLY OF RACINE) – Mrs. Betty Jane Menden (nee: Miller, Bayer), 95, passed away at Adelaide Place in Fond du Lac on November 1, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, a private burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. The family is planning a celebration of her life next summer. Memorials have been suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
