January 16, 1935—August 29, 2018
MT. PLEASANT—Betty Jane Krahn, 83, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, August 29, 2018; and is now pain free.
She was born in Racine, on January 16, 1935, the daughter of the late Edwin and Mary (nee: Jannusch) Dehring.
Betty attended McKinley Middle School and was a 1953 graduate of Washington Park High School. On December 17, 1955, in the Evangelical United Methodist Church, she was united in marriage to Roland “Rollie” Krahn. Betty was instrumental in the testing of pre-kindergarten students for Racine Unified School District. She especially enjoyed her nine-hole weekly golf leagues at Washington Park, Ives Grove, and Johnson Park golf courses. Playing cards was also important to her. For eighteen wonderful years Betty and Rollie spent the winter months at the Villages in Florida. They stopped going to attend their grandson, Jordan’s, sporting events, at Kaukauna High School and the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point. The most important thing to her was having her three grandchildren and two great grandchildren around her. Her warm and genuine smile will forever be missed.
Betty was a member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church-Franksville Campus. It was there, in keeping with her wish, a private family celebration of her life was held.
Surviving is her beloved husband, of nearly 63 years, Rollie; their two children, Linda (Reed) Giordana, of Kaukauna, WI, and Scott (Sharon) Krahn, of Milwaukee; three adored grandchildren, Jenna Giordana, Jordan (Nikki) Giordana, and Aaron Krahn; two cherished great-grandchildren, Jace Davis and Trey Giordana; loving sister, Dee Issacson, of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a great many dear friends.
