Betty Jane Kluessendorf

WAUWATOSA — (Nee Luhn), age 97, passed away at Luther Manor Home in Milwaukee on January 15, 2021. Betty was born on June 28, 1923 to Carl and Selma Luhn in Racine, Wisconsin. She was the dear mother of John (Wanda) of New Berlin, Katherine (Tim) Engelhardt of Jackson, and Timothy (Gail) of Mt. Pleasant. She was the proud grandmother of Andrew, Keri, Julie, Angela, Marc, Anthony, David, and Denise. She is further survived by 14 great-grandchildren and other family. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her parents and her beloved sisters Lois (Peter) Barnhart and Shirley (Ray) Earll.