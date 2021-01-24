Betty Jane Kluessendorf

6/28/1923—1/15/2021
WAUWATOSA — (Nee Luhn), age 97, passed away at Luther Manor Home in Milwaukee on January 15, 2021. Betty was born on June 28, 1923 to Carl and Selma Luhn in Racine, Wisconsin. She was the dear mother of John (Wanda) of New Berlin, Katherine (Tim) Engelhardt of Jackson, and Timothy (Gail) of Mt. Pleasant. She was the proud grandmother of Andrew, Keri, Julie, Angela, Marc, Anthony, David, and Denise. She is further survived by 14 great-grandchildren and other family. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her parents and her beloved sisters Lois (Peter) Barnhart and Shirley (Ray) Earll.
Betty grew up in a family where there was love and humor, and she raised her family the same way. Her children and her nieces and nephews recall family gatherings that were fun and full of laughter. In her later years, a large photo of her children and grandchildren that hung in her room was her prized possession.
Visitation on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the MAX A SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL, 8910 W. Drexel Avenue, Franklin from 1pm until the Funeral Service at 2pm. Private interment Wood National Cemetery.
