Betty Jane Hilker (Nee Parsons)

April 3, 1929 — September 26, 2020
WALWORTH, formerly of Racine — Betty Jane Hilker, 91, passed into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Betty was born in Racine to Kenneth and Hattie (nee Hasenbein) Parsons on April 3, 1929. She was united in marriage to Arthur H. Hilker on June 3, 1949. Arthur had preceded her in death exactly ten years earlier to the day. Betty was employed as a secretary at both Walker Manufacturing and Hilker Construction Company, Inc.
Betty was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, serving Him in the church and community. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church helping with music, youth, and ladies’ ministries. She gave herself to the ministries of Child Evangelism Fellowship and Christian Women’s Club. In later years, she and her husband would become members of Racine Bible Church and enjoyed being members of the Senior Adult Bible classes.
Betty will be dearly missed by her children: Jon (Deb) Hilker of Racine, Tom (Susan) Hilker of Elkhorn, WI, Jim (Linda) Hilker of Derry, NH, and Julia (Kyle) Scantling of Racine; grandchildren: Melissa Hilker, Andrea (Syd) Sparks, Emily (Hugo) Camarena, Jennifer (Louis) McCoy, Andrew (Amanda) Hilker, Stephanie (Thor Bremer) Young, and Heather Young; step-grandchildren: Ahnna (Matt) Thornton, Kevin Pettit, Lauren Pettit; seven great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Parsons; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Parsons; and sister, Jeanne (Hans) Klinkner.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St, Sturtevant, WI 53177 on Saturday, October 17, 2020, starting with a Visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. A Service of Committal will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Racine Bible Church for their missions program have been suggested. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at both Golden Years in Walworth and Aurora at Home Hospice Care for what they have provided: support, community, and compassionate care.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
