Betty Jane Hilker (Nee Parsons) (copy)

April 3, 1929 — September 26, 2020

WALWORTH, formerly of Racine — Betty Jane Hilker, 91, passed into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Betty was born in Racine to Kenneth and Hattie (nee Hasenbein) Parsons on April 3, 1929. She was united in marriage to Arthur H. Hilker on June 3, 1949. Arthur had preceded her in death exactly ten years earlier to the day. Betty was employed as a secretary at both Walker Manufacturing and Hilker Construction Company, Inc.

Betty was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, serving Him in the church and community. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church helping with music, youth, and ladies’ ministries. She gave herself to the ministries of Child Evangelism Fellowship and Christian Women’s Club. In later years, she and her husband would become members of Racine Bible Church and enjoyed being members of the Senior Adult Bible classes.