August 3, 1926—July 27, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—Betty Jane Hedstrom (nee Miller), 94, resident of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 with loved ones in her home. Betty was born in Racine on August 3, 1926 to the late William and Johana Miller. She graduated from Washington Park High School. August 25, 1945, Betty was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert “Red” Hedstrom, at Bethania Lutheran Church.

Betty will be remembered as the sweet, outgoing, fun-loving, and fashionable matriarch of her family.

She enjoyed traveling throughout her life, establishing “snowbird” residences in Sanibel Island, Florida in fall and Marathon Key, Florida for the winters.

Betty loved the thrill of the casino and playing bingo regularly. In her spare time, she enjoyed entertaining, watching Hallmark movies and Wisconsin football, collecting Hummel Figurines and Danish Plates.