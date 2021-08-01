Betty Jane Hedstrom (nee: Miller)

August 3rd, 1926—July 27, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—Betty Jane Hedstrom (nee: Miller), 94, resident of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 with loved ones in her home. Betty was born in Racine on August 3rd, 1926 to the late William and Johana Miller. She graduated from Washington Park High School. August 25th, 1945, Betty was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert “Red” Hedstrom, at Bethania Lutheran Church.

Betty will be missed by her children: Robert (Kathleen) Hedstrom, of Minneapolis, and Jan (Ed) Brown; siblings: Leo “Babe” Miller and Shirley Singstock; grandchildren: Cynthia (Anthony) Placencia, Ryan (Elizabeth) Brown, Eric (Brianne) Brown, Jillian (Bruce) Burrow, John Robert (Paige) Hedstrom, Jenna Brown; 14 great-grandchildren; her cat, Sugar; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She goes on to be reunited with her husband, “Red” Hedstrom; brothers, Paul Miller and William (Helen) Miller; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Miller; and brother-in-law Adolph Singstock. In keeping with Betty’s wishes, private services have been held. A luncheon in Betty’s memory will be held August 6th at 12 noon, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall.