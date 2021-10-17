August 25, 1929—October 5, 2021

Betty Jane Bins, age 92, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Oak Park Place, Burlington. She was born in Racine, August 25, 1929, daughter of the late, Lester and Margaret (nee: Dederich) McEachern.

Betty was a graduate of Park High School, “Class of 1947”. On May 29, 1948, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Betty was united in marriage to Donald F. Bins, who preceded her in death May 22, 2014. Betty owned and operated Images of Racine Inc. in Downtown Racine. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Betty enjoyed socializing and long walks.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Larry (Bonnie) Bins, Chris (Don) Tellefsen, Connie (Lonnie) Poffenberger; nine grandchildren: Joel (Kaia) Beyer, Leigh (Greg) Pitts, Lauren (Bill) Rushing, Dena (Ben) Serwe, Jenna (Mitch) Kuhlman, Julie Tellefsen, Ellen (Norm) Ask, Jennifer (Shane) Speckien and Brian Bins; 20 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Ruetz and Joyce Feest.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.