 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty J. Wilson
0 Comments

Betty J. Wilson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty J. Wilson

February 4, 1933—August 15, 2021

BURLINGTON—Betty J. Wilson, 88, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Oak Park Place.

Born on Mormon Road in Burlington on February 14, 1933, she was the daughter of Harold and Linda (nee Smith) Sheard. On October 17, 1959 in Richmond, Illinois, she was united in marriage to Robert Wilson Sr. Robert preceded her in death on February 6, 2016. Betty was a lifelong resident of Burlington.

Betty was a homemaker and artist. She enjoyed gambling, fishing, gardening, bowling and being outdoors. She also loved spending time with her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her children, Deborah Wilson, John Wilson and Charles Wilson; grandchildren, Wendi Wilson, Christina Lenzie and Marissa Wilson; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Jaylen, Kaden, Elijah and Avery; siblings, Dorothy Wiechert and Lorraine Kester; sister-in-law, Gladys Sheard; along with many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, brothers Herbert (Hazel) Sheard and Warren Sheard and brother-in-laws, Charles “Jiggs” Wiechert and Carl Kester.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place, along with Chris Bauman and The Bauman Family, for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A memorial service for Betty will take place on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Other relatives and friends may meet with the family from 4PM until the time of service. Burial will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:00 AM.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How social media is helping people decide what to buy

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News