February 4, 1933—August 15, 2021

BURLINGTON—Betty J. Wilson, 88, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Oak Park Place.

Born on Mormon Road in Burlington on February 14, 1933, she was the daughter of Harold and Linda (nee Smith) Sheard. On October 17, 1959 in Richmond, Illinois, she was united in marriage to Robert Wilson Sr. Robert preceded her in death on February 6, 2016. Betty was a lifelong resident of Burlington.

Betty was a homemaker and artist. She enjoyed gambling, fishing, gardening, bowling and being outdoors. She also loved spending time with her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her children, Deborah Wilson, John Wilson and Charles Wilson; grandchildren, Wendi Wilson, Christina Lenzie and Marissa Wilson; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Jaylen, Kaden, Elijah and Avery; siblings, Dorothy Wiechert and Lorraine Kester; sister-in-law, Gladys Sheard; along with many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, brothers Herbert (Hazel) Sheard and Warren Sheard and brother-in-laws, Charles “Jiggs” Wiechert and Carl Kester.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place, along with Chris Bauman and The Bauman Family, for their care and compassion during this time.