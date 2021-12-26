March 12, 1925—December 21, 2021

RACINE – Betty J. Van Berg, 96, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Betty was born in Racine at home on March 12, 1925, to William O. and Sylvia C. (nee Rankin) Therkelsen. Betty began her working years upon graduation from High School, working at St. Mary’s Hospital taking care of mothers of newborn babies. She last worked at Shoop Memorial Nursing Home as a CNA, caring for the elderly. Betty volunteered at the Racine Lutheran High School Thrift Shop for over fifty years and was a fifty-year charter member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Betty was a member of Cross & Crown of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the Racine Lutheran High School Ladies Guild. She spent over twenty years making books of the Bible in braille. Betty belonged to a bowling league for many years; was not the best cook, housekeeper or seamstress, however she was a true-blue friend and loan giver without charging interest.

Betty is survived by her daughters: Cathy Ann Harcus and Diana Stewart both of Racine; son, Tim Wm. (Carla) Van Berg of Kenosha; six granddaughters: Nikki, Teri, Sarah, Amanda, Rachel and Becky (Tim) Strupp; two grandsons: Jason Stewart of Racine and Eric Van Berg of Milwaukee; six great-grandchildren: Destiny Van Berg, Andre Morrow, Kira Fulce, Liavannah Fulce, Mattie Fulce, and Ariana Williams all of Racine, Denver, Eleanor and Nolan; great-great-grandchildren: Malia, Ace, Manny, Charissma and Dwayne; niece, Jodi Henricksen and family of Nekoosa; nephew, William O. Therkelsen, III of Loveland, CO; and sister-in-law, Audrey Richards of Hobart, IN. Betty is also survived by her Godson, Patrick Allan Burke of Weyauwega; and her special friend of 75 years, Virginia Johnson and her husband whom she had a 69-year friendship. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sons-in-law: Denver Stewart and Russ Harcus; daughter-in-law, Joanne Van Berg; brother and sister-in-law, William O. and Marge Therkelsen, II; nephew, Rodney Dean Therkelsen; niece Billie Ann Lotter and grand-nephew, William O. Therkelsen, IV; and her in-laws: Louise and Tunie Dahle, Anton and Marge Van Berg, and Bob Van Berg; God son, Dan E. Johnson; and her former husband Andrew G. Van Berg in 1987.

Funeral services for Betty will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday morning, January 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

