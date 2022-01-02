RACINE – Betty J. Van Berg, 96, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Funeral services for Betty will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday morning, January 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. A complete obituary appears on the funeral home website.
