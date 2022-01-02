 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty J. Van Berg

  • 0
Betty J. Van Berg

RACINE – Betty J. Van Berg, 96, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Funeral services for Betty will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday morning, January 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. A complete obituary appears on the funeral home website.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News