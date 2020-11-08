1937 – 2020
Betty J. Smith, 83, of Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Stoney River Assisted Living, with her family be her side.
A private graveside service will be held. When it is safe to do so, a celebration of life will be held in Kenosha, WI.
Betty was born in Kenosha, WI on June 7, 1937 to Lester and Ruth (Edwards) Wood. She married Wayne Smith in 1960, they later divorced. Betty was a graduate of Kenosha’s Bradford High School, class of 1955. Following graduation, she worked as a telephone operator for Wisconsin Bell until 1960. She returned to Wisconsin Bell/AT&T in 1975, working in Racine, West Allis and Madison, until her retirement in 1999. At the center of Betty’s world was her family. They were an immense source of enjoyment and pride for Betty, while she was a source of unconditional love, strength and support for them.
Betty is lovingly survived by her children, Steve (Donna) Smith of Marshfield and Doug Smith of Chicago; her grandchildren, Colin (Michelle) Smith of Stevens Point and Maddie Smith of LaCrosse; and her great-grandson, Cooper Smith of Stevens Point. She is further survived by her brother, Don (Kathy) Wood of Kenosha, and her sister, Cheryl (Mac) McCoy of Kenosha, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the family for a charity to be chosen at a later date.
The family would like to thank Stoney River Assisted Living staff and residents for their care and friendship over the past two years, as well as Heartland Hospice staff, especially Josh Kroening.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolence can be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
