Betty J. (nee: Cobb) Williams
April 15, 1949 – Nov. 3, 2021

RACINE — Betty Joyce (nee: Cobb) Williams, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. A Celebration of Her Beautiful Life will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1123 Center St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home website for her complete obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-Langendorf.com

