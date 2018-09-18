July 26, 1927 – September 15, 2018
N. FT. MYERS, FL., (Formerly of Racine)—Betty Jo Mennen (nee: Brumfield) age 91, passed away at home after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was surrounded by family as she made her journey home to be with the Lord and also with her husband Marlyn. She is now at peace and without pain.
Betty was born on July 26, 1927 in Kokomo, In. She married Marlyn Mennen on October 25, 1952, in Kokomo. He preceded her in death on May 3rd, 1997. They moved to Racine in 1955 where they raised their five children.
Betty will be dearly missed by her children; Darlene (John) Karczewski, Myra Thomas, Vickie (Mike) Cobb, Julie (Kevin) Erwin and Mark (Kim) Mennen; grandchildren; Joe (Ann) Silvasi, Ryan Thomas, Alex Silvasi, Matt (Sarena) Mennen, Michael Mennen, Courtney Cobb, Danny Erwin, Abbey Cobb, Sam Erwin and Allie Erwin and great-grandchildren; Jaxx, Warner and Tripp Silvasi and Adison and Maxwell Mennen. She is further survived by numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews as well as her very dear friend Margaret Lloyd.
Betty lived an amazing life to the fullest. She was a long time member of the Racine Jaycettes and a member of FISH of Del Tura (assisting care givers). She enjoyed dancing, golfing, long walks, bike riding and water aerobics. Above all, she enjoyed attending all of her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. While her kids kept her on her toes, she still managed to travel and find time to truly enjoy life.
Betty always had a smile on her lips and song in her heart. You would usually find her dancing or singing while moving around the house, and she never let her illness diminish her spirit or her smile. We would like to imagine that heaven just got a little more exciting with her laughter and her dancing the Polka with her husband Marlyn.
Services will be held on Tuesday, September 18, at Hodges Funeral Home in Ft. Myers and internment will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association
