November 18, 1925 — July 13, 2019
RACINE — Betty J. Maurer, 93, passed away at the Villa at Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Funeral services for Betty will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. A visitation for Betty will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m.
PURATH-STRAND FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
