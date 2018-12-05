Betty J. Lui

October 11, 1923—December 2, 2018
RACINE – Betty Jane Lui, 95, passed away at Ascension – All Saints Hospital on December 2, 2018.
Betty was born to Garfield and Walborg (nee Hansen) Ager on October 11, 1923, the 10th of 11 children. She was married to Jerome “Jup” Lui on June 21, 1947. They had 23 wonderful years together before Jup passed from cancer on August 2, 1970 at the age of 51.
Betty was employed by Racine Dry Goods and Racine Steel Castings until her retirement in 1985.
Betty is survived by her five children: James (Sandy), Jeff (Laura), Stephen (Mary), Andrew (Amy) and Jeanine Carroll; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Iva Ager. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers; and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday evening, December 7, 2018 at 6:00 PM with Pastor Laura Fladten officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
