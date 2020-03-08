Betty J. Kral (Habermas)

Betty J. Kral (Nee: Habermas)

April 5, 1925 – March 2, 2020

Racine – Betty J. Kral, dearly beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away gently and peacefully to be with her Lord Jesus, at her home on a sunny and beautiful morning March 2. She was 94.

Betty, a lifelong resident, was born on April 5, 1925 in Racine to Gustav and Olga Habermas, and was the youngest of five siblings. Betty attended Gilbert Knapp Elementary, McKinley Middle, and Park High schools.

In 1940, Betty first met the man who was to become the love of her life, Henry B. Kral, at Beachland Roller Rink, formerly located on North Beach. Betty was an accomplished skater but Henry was a complete novice. Captivated by the vivacious brunette, Henry learned to roller skate before he approached Betty. His strategy proved successful. The couple became a familiar sight gliding and waltzing around the rink.

Following their courtship, Betty and Henry were married in Racine on July 15, 1944, in the midst of WWII. Henry was then serving in the U.S. Navy and was granted a leave of only 36 hours for the ceremony.

This past July they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.