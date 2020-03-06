Betty J. Kral (Habermas)
0 comments

Betty J. Kral (Habermas)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty J. Kral (Habermas)

RACINE—Betty J. Kral, age 94, passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020 at her residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass 10 am until 11 am. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s paper or on the funeral home website.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home

803 Main ST RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Kral as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News