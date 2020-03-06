Betty J. Kral (Habermas)

RACINE—Betty J. Kral, age 94, passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020 at her residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass 10 am until 11 am. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s paper or on the funeral home website.
Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home
You have free articles remaining.
803 Main ST RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Kral as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.