 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty J. Jensen
0 comments

Betty J. Jensen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

February 11, 1933—May 13, 2021

RHINELANDER – Betty Jane Jensen, 88, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Grace Lodge Assisted Living, Rhinelander, WI. The funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday May 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Betty will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park next to her husband Richard. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com STURINO FUNERAL HOME 3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can dogs sense pregnancy and predict labor?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News