Betty J. Jensen

RHINELANDER – Betty Jane Jensen, 88, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Grace Lodge Assisted Living, Rhinelander, WI. The funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday May 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Betty will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park next to her husband Richard. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com STURINO FUNERAL HOME 3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479