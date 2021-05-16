Betty J. Jensen

February 11, 1933—May 13, 2021

RHINELANDER — Betty Jane Jensen, 88, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Grace Lodge Assisted Living, Rhinelander, WI. She was born on February 11, 1933 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Ernst and Lillian (nee: Matson) Ludwig. Betty was a graduate of Washington Park High School. She was united in marriage to Richard Jensen in Racine on October 4, 1952. Betty enjoyed reading and various crafts, but most of all, she was dedicated to her family.

Betty is survived by her son, Terry (Peggy) Jensen and daughter, Sally (Leonard) Gaines; grandsons: Lee (Amberly) Jensen and Eric Jensen; and great granddaughter, Penelope. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Richard James Jensen on January 19, 2020 and two brothers.

The funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Betty will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park next to her husband Richard. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

