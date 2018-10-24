Try 1 month for 99¢

January 6, 1934—October 22, 2018

RACINE—Betty Jean Henry, age 84, passed away at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, WI on October 22, 2018.

On January 6, 1934, Betty was born in Racine, WI to Svend and Kirsten Madsen. Betty was united in marriage to Warren Henry on January 19, 1956 in Endicott, NY. She was employed as a medical technologist at St. Luke’s hospital for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are Betty’s daughters; Christina (Jerry) Parsons and Lisa Henry; son, Robert Henry; brother, Anders (Judy) Madsen; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Henry on November 18, 2000, and her brother, Svend Madsen.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home (1212 Lathrop Ave.) on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Holly Anderle officiating. There will be a time of visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private inurnment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family extends their thanks to the doctors and nurses at Ascension Hospital, especially Dr. Baugud, her personal physican, and to the Columbia St. Mary’s ICU for the kindness and support that was shown to Betty.

