 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty J. Boehme

  • 0
Betty J. Boehme

RACINE—Betty J. Boehme, 90, passed away peacefully at Primrose Retirement Community on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Her Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., with Rev. Juan Manuel Camacho officiating.

Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. The service will be live streamed. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary and the link for the live stream.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials be directed to Our Harmony Club, 2401 90th St., Sturtevant, WI 53177.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL

HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.—552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These former race horses are set to become therapy animals after retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News